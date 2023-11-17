Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,305,000 after acquiring an additional 141,618 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Mirova acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of HSIC opened at $68.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.28 and its 200-day moving average is $75.09.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.