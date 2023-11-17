Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 2,150 ($26.40) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HIK. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hikma Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,972.50 ($24.22).

HIK opened at GBX 1,722 ($21.15) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,981.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,962.14. The company has a market cap of £3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3,188.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.49. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of GBX 1,411 ($17.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,222 ($27.29). The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.58.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

