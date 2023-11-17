Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 2,150 ($26.40) price target on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HIK. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hikma Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,972.50 ($24.22).
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %
About Hikma Pharmaceuticals
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.
