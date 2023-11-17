H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in H&R Block by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in H&R Block by 3.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $44.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.60. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.63.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.08. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 244.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HRB shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HRB

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $316,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,028.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.