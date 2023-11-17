Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $8,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,833,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $427,975,000 after purchasing an additional 101,598 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total transaction of $73,129.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total value of $350,416.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total transaction of $73,129.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,302 shares of company stock valued at $727,686 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

NYSE:HII opened at $234.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.51 and a fifty-two week high of $241.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on HII shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

