HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 815,309 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 1,556,995 shares.The stock last traded at $4.02 and had previously closed at $3.68.

The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. HUYA had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUYA

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. UBS Group AG boosted its position in HUYA by 2,307.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after buying an additional 3,233,828 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in HUYA by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after buying an additional 1,250,065 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HUYA by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,754,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,923,000 after buying an additional 1,220,158 shares during the period. Twenty Acre Capital LP acquired a new stake in HUYA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,177,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HUYA by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,097,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 770,268 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Trading Up 1.7 %

About HUYA

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 0.67.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

