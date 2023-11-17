Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) CFO Jon Panzer Buys 75,000 Shares

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) CFO Jon Panzer bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 316,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,391.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hyliion Stock Up 4.0 %

HYLN stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYLN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 550.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,932,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,276 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,149,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,130,000 after purchasing an additional 342,867 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 912,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 307,214 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 262,851 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 3rd quarter worth $657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HYLN shares. Northland Securities cut Hyliion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2.80 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Hyliion from $1.75 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It offers battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

