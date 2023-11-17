Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Receives $103.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.25.

PI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Impinj to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 622 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $39,322.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,999,949.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $39,322.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,999,949.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $89,411.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 189,802 shares of company stock worth $12,335,114 and sold 13,589 shares worth $814,767. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Impinj by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Impinj by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period.

PI opened at $79.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 8.09. Impinj has a one year low of $48.39 and a one year high of $144.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.95 and a beta of 2.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.20. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.73 million. Analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

