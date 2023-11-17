Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) PT Lowered to C$3.40 at Cormark

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Cormark from C$3.75 to C$3.40 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Indigo Books & Music Price Performance
Shares of IDG stock opened at C$1.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,093.16. Indigo Books & Music has a twelve month low of C$1.04 and a twelve month high of C$2.60.
Indigo Books & Music Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Indigo Books & Music
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Palo Alto Networks: the one security stock to rule them all
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Indigo Books & Music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indigo Books & Music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.