Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Holdings Decreased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 21.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 314.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 226,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,948,000 after buying an additional 171,587 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,680,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter valued at $447,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INGR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

In other Ingredion news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.50 per share, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion stock opened at $102.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.81. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $89.54 and a 1-year high of $113.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.38. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

