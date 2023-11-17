Insider Buying: PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Director Purchases 25,779 Shares of Stock

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) Director Fernando Musa bought 25,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,022.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,842.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PureCycle Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

PCT stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $11.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 17.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,069,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 16,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PCT shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Articles

