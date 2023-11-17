Insider Selling: Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD) Insider Sells 125,000 Shares of Stock

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Charles Diggle sold 125,000 shares of Oxford BioDynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.42), for a total transaction of £42,500 ($52,192.07).

On Wednesday, October 18th, Stephen Charles Diggle sold 777,000 shares of Oxford BioDynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.47), for a total transaction of £295,260 ($362,593.64).

On Wednesday, October 4th, Stephen Charles Diggle sold 115,000 shares of Oxford BioDynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.55), for a total value of £51,750 ($63,551.52).

Oxford BioDynamics stock opened at GBX 35 ($0.43) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 28.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.22. Oxford BioDynamics Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 9.20 ($0.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 52 ($0.64). The stock has a market cap of £70.81 million, a PE ratio of -491.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.81.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform that enables screening, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of 3D genomic biomarkers to diagnose patients.

