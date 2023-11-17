Insider Selling: Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Insider Sells £19,629.61 in Stock

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Free Report) insider Deepak Nath sold 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,001 ($12.29), for a total value of £19,629.61 ($24,106.12).

On Wednesday, November 8th, Deepak Nath sold 1,225 shares of Smith & Nephew stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.13), for a total value of £12,103 ($14,863.07).

Shares of SN stock opened at GBX 1,025 ($12.59) on Friday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of GBX 887 ($10.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,316.75 ($16.17). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5,160.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 988.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,118.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.19.

SN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.74) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,600 ($19.65) to GBX 1,500 ($18.42) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,444.40 ($17.74).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

