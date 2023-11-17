Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,519 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the first quarter valued at $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Okta by 37.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Okta by 33.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Okta by 3.7% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OKTA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.79.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $402,266.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,445.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $402,266.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,445.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $163,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,707 in the last ninety days. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OKTA stock opened at $69.62 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

