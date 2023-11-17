Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,373 Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Primerica by 110.0% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Primerica by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.
Primerica Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE PRI opened at $204.15 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.00 and a 12 month high of $220.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.12.
Primerica Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 17.20%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.20.
Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica
In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $606,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,143.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $606,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,143.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.43, for a total value of $705,005.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,419.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
Primerica Company Profile
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.
