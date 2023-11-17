Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 345.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,922 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,977 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,712 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,897 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $49.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $41.42 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.91. The company has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the casino operator to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.68.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

