Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 93.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694,038 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 58,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.53.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

CTRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Coterra Energy

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.