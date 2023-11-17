Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 96.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,037 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 28,386 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann acquired 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,302.29.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,049.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,062.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,219.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

