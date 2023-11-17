Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 26,379 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at $54,000. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $234.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.51 and a 12-month high of $241.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.38%.

Several research firms have commented on HII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.67.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total transaction of $73,129.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total transaction of $350,416.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total transaction of $73,129.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,302 shares of company stock worth $727,686 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

