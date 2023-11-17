Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 85.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,278 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Welltower by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Welltower by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Welltower by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Welltower by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL opened at $86.77 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.62 and a 1 year high of $89.69. The stock has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 508.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WELL

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.