Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 138.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,025 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 104,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 32,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on VST. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Vistra Stock Up 0.1 %

VST opened at $34.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.05. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.92. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 24.12%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

