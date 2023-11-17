Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,862 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 29.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 2.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in Watsco by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its position in Watsco by 1.1% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Performance

Watsco stock opened at $383.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $366.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.00. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.38 and a 52-week high of $406.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSO. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Watsco

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.