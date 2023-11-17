Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Graco during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 52.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 569.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $79.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.23 and a 1 year high of $87.94.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other Graco news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,317,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Graco news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,317,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GGG. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

About Graco

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Stories

