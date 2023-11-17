Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 104.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,370 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZI. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average of $20.44. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $206,842.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 35,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,493.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.65.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

