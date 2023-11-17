Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,994 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 384,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,477,000 after purchasing an additional 137,719 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,215,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,818 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RBLX shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $83,835.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,969.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $83,835.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,969.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 14,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $389,811.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 272,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,510.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,200 shares of company stock worth $1,861,227 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

