Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,304 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth $283,913,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $141,314,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 639.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,721,000 after acquiring an additional 253,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at $99,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $515.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.14.

HubSpot stock opened at $465.75 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $257.50 and a one year high of $581.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $464.08 and a 200-day moving average of $495.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total value of $10,114,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,411,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,563,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total value of $10,114,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,411,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,563,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.55, for a total transaction of $4,305,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 569,876 shares in the company, valued at $288,670,687.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,783 shares of company stock worth $18,694,944. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

