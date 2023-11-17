Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 19,899 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.6% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WST has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $344.23 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.24 and a 12-month high of $415.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $365.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.20. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.80%.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, insider Cindy Reiss-Clark sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total transaction of $1,367,643.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cindy Reiss-Clark sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total transaction of $1,367,643.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $591,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,667 shares of company stock worth $2,580,543. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.