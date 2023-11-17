Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 54,047 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Equifax by 3.5% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 1.2% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 4.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equifax from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Equifax from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Equifax from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.20.

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX opened at $200.38 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.95 and a 12-month high of $240.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.32 and a 200-day moving average of $202.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

