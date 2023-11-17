Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $186.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of -95.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $215.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.61 and its 200-day moving average is $179.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEAM

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $1,416,710.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,168,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,548 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.35, for a total transaction of $469,723.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 191,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,229,100.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $1,416,710.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,168,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 337,787 shares of company stock valued at $65,043,893. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.