Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,316 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 398.3% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,019,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,202,000 after buying an additional 2,413,702 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,589,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,930,000 after buying an additional 2,109,091 shares in the last quarter. Amazon Com Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,502,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,442,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $43,700.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,501.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $43,700.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,501.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $366,722.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,697,616.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,283 shares of company stock worth $1,268,719. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Twilio

Twilio Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $61.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.90. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $42.78 and a one year high of $79.70.

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.