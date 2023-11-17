Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 637,788 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,036,000 after buying an additional 3,096,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,687,000 after buying an additional 3,035,409 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $88,736,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at $59,799,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 42.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,348,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

In other news, COO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,119.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 37,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,440. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,119.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CNP stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.56. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.