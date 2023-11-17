Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,456 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.
SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $54.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.48 and its 200 day moving average is $55.81. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $64.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SS&C Technologies
Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies
In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $3,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,416,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $7,946,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $3,303,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,416,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,353,800 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.
About SS&C Technologies
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SS&C Technologies
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Williams-Sonoma is a steal for buy-and-hold investors
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- A closer look at Warren Buffett’s latest surprise purchase
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- GE stock surges to six-year high: What’s behind the move?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.