Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 1,184 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 41.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hall Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Equinix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Equinix by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 83 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Equinix by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on EQIX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $824.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.41, for a total value of $1,580,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,948,102.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,622 shares of company stock worth $5,705,011 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $780.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a PE ratio of 83.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $741.27 and its 200 day moving average is $755.88. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $632.45 and a 52 week high of $821.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.23%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

