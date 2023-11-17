Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 146,344 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 88.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 146,344 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE:EMN opened at $81.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.52 and its 200 day moving average is $80.39. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $68.89 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

