Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 347,356 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 95.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,356 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Hasbro from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.69.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $45.13 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $73.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

