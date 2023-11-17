Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 81,020 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,020 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 20.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 173,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Alliant Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $49.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.47. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $57.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

