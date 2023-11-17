Intech Investment Management LLC Takes $1.37 Million Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 42,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNT. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 51.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Vontier in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 1,095.3% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Vontier by 90.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vontier by 29.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of VNT stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.21. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $18.13 and a 52-week high of $34.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.63%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

