Intech Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 45,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Vertiv by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average of $30.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.92 and a beta of 1.43. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $44.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $1,385,227.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $1,385,227.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,955,215 shares in the company, valued at $298,320,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

