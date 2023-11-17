Intech Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 33.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,538 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 100,409.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,955,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,262,000 after buying an additional 2,953,044 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 372.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,218,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,136 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 38.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,426,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,990,000 after acquiring an additional 953,613 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 106.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,835,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,677,000 after acquiring an additional 946,369 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $76.97 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.98.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

