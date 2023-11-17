Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Free Report) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 42.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RHS opened at $29.93 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $153.20 and a twelve month high of $178.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.15. The stock has a market cap of $648.28 million, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

