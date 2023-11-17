Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,002 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,791% compared to the average daily volume of 53 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth $250,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 534.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 98,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRVI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp lowered Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of -0.11.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.