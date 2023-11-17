Investors Purchase High Volume of Yandex Put Options (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,814 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,437% compared to the typical volume of 118 put options.

Institutional Trading of Yandex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Yandex by 193.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 109,784 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Yandex by 4.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Yandex by 1.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 238,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Yandex by 12.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 559,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 61,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Yandex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,013,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

Yandex Price Performance

YNDX opened at $18.94 on Friday. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.01.

About Yandex

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 4.82%.

(Get Free Report)

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.