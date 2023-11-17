Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,898 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Iron Mountain worth $33,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $224,698,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at $111,549,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $97,752,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1,541.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,867,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,015,000 after purchasing an additional 837,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRM. UBS Group began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $2,635,861.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,051.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $2,635,861.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,051.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $115,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,579.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,873 shares of company stock valued at $4,098,639 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $62.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.30, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $64.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 273.69%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

