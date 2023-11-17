iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) Shares Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Free Report) by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the first quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of THD stock opened at $62.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.43. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a twelve month low of $58.90 and a twelve month high of $80.79.

The iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Thailand IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the Thai equity market. THD was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

