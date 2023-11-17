iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $110.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.93. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $121.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

