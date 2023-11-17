iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 109.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of IYE opened at $43.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.65. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $50.20.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.