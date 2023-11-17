iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 39.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,818 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF stock opened at $96.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.06. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $80.39 and a 1-year high of $97.33. The company has a market cap of $390.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.83.

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

