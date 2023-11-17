Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,532 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 413,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 53,428 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 300.4% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 50,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 37,556 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 259,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 148,224 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 239,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 67,592 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 77,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.10 price target for the company.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $6.26.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.76%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

