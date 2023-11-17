J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Price Target Raised to GBX 250

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 238 ($2.92) to GBX 250 ($3.07) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the grocer’s stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 277.50 ($3.41).

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SBRY

J Sainsbury Stock Down 0.5 %

J Sainsbury Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON SBRY opened at GBX 264.40 ($3.25) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8,813.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.13. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of GBX 210 ($2.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 291 ($3.57). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 262.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 269.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43,333.33%.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.