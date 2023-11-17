Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JHG opened at $25.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.46. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $31.30.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JHG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CLSA upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.70 to $25.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.70.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

