JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $26.71, but opened at $28.52. JD.com shares last traded at $28.85, with a volume of 9,564,398 shares trading hands.

The information services provider reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $247.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.99 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

JD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $64.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in JD.com by 122.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

